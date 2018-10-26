Harrogate to keep 'seat at the table' of region-wide health care partnership

Harrogate Borough Council will proceed with plans to provide better health and support care for the district, with councillors voting to sign up as a partner in a region-wide initiative.

Councillors voted at Wednesday’s meeting (Oct 17) of cabinet to sign on to the West Yorkshire and Harrogate Health Care Partnership.

The memorandum of understanding (MOU) sets out a practical framework for how the various partners will work together, as well as outlining decision-making and the responsibilities of the various partners in the scheme.

While the MOU sets out working arrangements, it doesn’t tie council into any legal or financial ramifications.

Council’s director of community, Paul Campbell, said Harrogate risked losing “a seat at the table” if they didn’t sign up as a partner. Signing the MOU meant Harrogate council would be able to provide input on the running of the scheme.

Ahead of cabinet voting unanimously to sign the MOU, Cabinet member for culture, tourism and sports, Coun Stanley Lumley, said he hoped the partnership wouldn’t see too many health services centralised in population centres.

“With our district being largely rural... we need to make sure there are safeguards for people who are vulnerable,” Coun Lumley said.