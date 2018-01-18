Harrogate's health heroes: Meet the child therapists who change lives

The Advertiser has launched a new campaign today backed by Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust to publicly recognise the valuable work of dedicated NHS staff in Harrogate.

The NHS is regularly in the headlines over the pressures it faces but in the first of our new Health Heroes features, we want to bring you the positive stories about the teams who work so hard. This week we met the Child Development Centre team.

The Harrogate Health Heroes campaign will over the coming weeks highlight the hard work and dedication of individuals and teams.