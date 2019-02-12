These are the surgeries in Harrogate (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries

Harrogate's best GP surgeries for making an appointment according to their patients

Patients of GP surgeries were asked a series of questions about their experience on behalf of the NHS in March 2018, including how they rated the surgery where they are registered.

Among the GP Patient Survey satisfaction categories was 'Experience of making an appointment'. These are the surgeries in Harrogate (ranked by the percentage of respondents to the NHS survey) who were satisfied with the experience of making an appointment at the respective GP surgeries, from the lowest ranked first.

Church Avenue Medical Group, 54 Church Avenue, HG1 4HG. 65.80 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

Winksey Cottage, High Street, Hampsthwaite, HG3 2EU. 65.80 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

80 Knaresborough Road, HG2 7LU. 66.30 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

31B York Place, Knaresborough, HG5 0AD. 66.30 per cent of patients are satisfied with their experience of making an appointment.

