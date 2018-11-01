Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association opens doors to new £7.7 million care facility

It has been a momentous month for the Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association, with the first residents arriving at their new £7.7 million facility as it celebrates 50 years of supporting elderly people across the district.

After saying farewell to their former home at Greenfield Court, which will be demolished by new owner CNG, 55 tenants moved to ‘the Cuttings’ on Station View last Monday (October,22).

The first resident Pauline Taylor with Louise Swart and Olivia Jackson

The extra care facility is three times larger, and also includes a stand alone unit which will enable the Association to support more through its Meals on Wheels scheme.

Sue Cawthray, chief executive of Harrogate Neighbours Housing Association said: “It’s quite a momentous month for us.

“Not only are we celebrating 50 years for providing care to residents in Harrogate, we are also moving to a new site so it’s a really a fabulous time for the organisation.”

“We held a farewell party at Greenfield Court too, there were a lot of memories there for both staff and tenants who have been there over the years. It was a wonderful afternoon to say farewell.”

Support from local residents and businesses has also seen more than £12,000 donated at a charity ball for the Association, held in October.

Local company Van-Tastic also donated a van to the Association, which will now be used to deliver meals to residents across the district. A second van can also now be purchased. This means hundreds of extra people could receive deliveries.

This year also saw thecharity receive an award from The National Association of Care Catering for the program.