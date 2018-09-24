Harrogate Hospital car park is partially closed - here's what you need to know.

Visitors to Harrogate District Hospital have been asked to reconsider driving as the facility car park partially closes for a week.

The upper deck of the car park has closed for resurfacing work, which started this morning (September 24) and will see the area remain shut until 5pm on Friday, September 28.

The lower level and other public car parks remain open to visitors during this period, but patients and visitors are being asked to consider other means of travelling to the hospital.

A spokesperson for Harrogate District NHS Foundation Trust said: "Staff at the hospital are being encouraged to let patients and visitors know about the works, and posters are being distributed across the site.

"Please could patients and visitors leave extra time to get to the hospital (if they still choose to drive). That would be much appreciated."

The proposed works are scheduled to last only five days but the Trust warned that the project is heavily dependent upon weather conditions.

As such work will be suspended/rescheduled if the weather is not suitable for the work.

The Trust added: "Staff at Harrogate District Hospital apologies for any inconvenience these important works may cause, but it is important they take place ahead of the winter."

Information about alternative means of transport to the hospital can be found here