Family in running for Tommy’s Award

An inspirational family who suffered a devastating loss have been shortlisted for a national award.

Amy, 30, Connor, 32, and Charlotte Campbell, from Sicklinghall, were nominated by friend Kirsty, 29, for their amazing actions following the death of their daugher Esme.

Kirsty said: “In 2016, Amy and Connor found out the exciting news they were going to parents for the first time, and to twins!

“At 24 weeks, Amy’s waters broke and she was rushed into hospital. Their dream had been turned into a nightmare. The twins, Esme and Charlotte, arrived just shy of 27 weeks and spent their first few weeks fighting for their lives.

“As new parents all you want to do is cuddle your beautiful new-born babies and tell them everything is going to be ok, but this was taken away from them. Sometimes they couldn’t even hold their hands as they were so poorly.

“After seven weeks of fighting, Esme died due to extreme prematurity, meningitis and ventriculitis.”

Alongside the loss of their daughter Esme, Amy and Connor still had to worry about Charlotte who, after blood transfusions, a bleed to the brain and many more health challenges, was able to come home on oxygen after three months. Kirsty added: “I have never seen such strength, braveness and courage. How can you say good bye to your beautiful daughter after seven long weeks of her fighting? They put all their love into Charlotte, she was a surviving twin and they needed to do Esme proud.”

The family has been shortlisted for a Tommy’s Award presented by baby charity Tommy’s. The Frankie & Benny’s Inspirational Family Award celebrates that extra-special family that has transformed the lives of others, or supported each other through troubled times and come out the other side.

Amy and Connor have gone on to form Campbellinas a charity set up to raise money for Neonatal Units and support families and Amy has also written about her loss in her blog.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 16 March, 2018 at the Landmark Hotel in London.