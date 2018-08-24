Best friends skydive to raise awareness of under researched mental health illness

Two best friends will take part in a skydive in a bid to raise money for MIND and raise awareness of their friend’s mental health condition.

Harrogate girls, Frannie Hill and Eve Alexander-Pike, both 18, have already raised over £1,000 for the charity, but are only half way to reaching their goal.

Eve Alexander-Pike and Frannie Hill.

The best friend duo have plucked up the courage to do the dive in honour of their close friend, who is currently being treated on a mental health ward for Borderline Personality Disorder.

The girls say the condition is ‘such an under researched and un-recognised mental health disorder’ that they want to raise awareness about recognising mental health illnesses.

Click here to donate to the girls' skydive on Just Giving