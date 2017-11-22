Have your say on the future of the Royal Pump Room

Harrogate residents are being invited to have their say over the future of the Royal Pump Room museum to shape major plans for its redevelopment.

An open house event at the museum on November 30, 3-6pm will be a chance to suggest ideas and be given tours of the sulphur wells. There will also be Christmas crafts and refreshments.

In May this year, Harrogate Borough Council announced an investment of £150,000 towards the refurbishment of the Royal Pump Room, and excitement about its future is building - with a new stakeholder group set up to discuss ideas.

Residents are already discussing whether it would be feasible to drink the sulphur water again.

For more information about the event, call Matt Catt on 07525 988465.