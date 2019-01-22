Have say on budget plans

Selby District Council has set out its budget plans for the next financial year, which includes a proposed below-inflation rise for its part of the overall bill.

And residents are being urged to take a look at the plans and the challenges the Council faces and to have a direct say.

The consultation on the budget runs until the end of Sunday February 3.

The proposals will then be considered by councillors at a meeting on February 21, at which point a final decision will be made on spending plans and the level of Council Tax.

District Council Leader, Coun Mark Crane, explained: “In coming up with this proposed budget we’ve listened to others and I’m clear that I want to us to be fair to people living in our area by putting forward only a modest increase.

“This increase is less that the rate of inflation. Although our part of the overall Council Tax bill is only about 10 per cent of the total, it’s really important that we do what we can to keep costs down for people in our area.

“We’ve got a really good track record of doing more with each and every pound we receive. This will continue, so we can carry on delivering good quality services and investing in our district to make our area a great place to live.”

Over the past seven years the Council has saved £6m from the cost of delivering its services.

Next year’s overall budget is projected to be £12.1m.

The proposed change to Council Tax is for a £3 increase in the charge for an average-sized home.

This means that the cost of District Council services over the whole year would be just £178.22 – an increase of less than 6p per week on the current rate.

The budget consultation resident the chance to review the budget at: www.selby.gov.uk/sites/default/files/Documents/Selby_Budget_Consultation_2019.pdf