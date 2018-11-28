Hat shop tops wedding awards

Tadcaster hat shop Simply Devine has won the English Wedding Awards North Wedding Accessories Supplier of the Year.

Owner Liz Devine-Wright collected the award for the second successive year at a dinner in Manchester last week.

She said: “We are absolutely over the moon to have won this award for the second year in succession. To win once was amazing, but to win twice is just incredible.

“This year has just been fantastic for Simply Devine, having been selected as one of the Small Business Saturday 100 companies representing small businesses.”

Liz is to meet Lord Young in the House of Lords and has returned from a trade visit to Italy.

“I have also just returned from a trade mission, as a guest of the Italian government,” added Liz.

“It’s the perfect end to a fabulous year.”