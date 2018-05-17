Harrogate writer hopeful despite royal wedding clash

A new Harrogate author whose book launch at Waterstones clashes with the royal wedding says she’s hopeful poetry lovers will still turn out in force this Saturday.

The book signing event for Emma Nicholson’s debut book of poetry called Salty Air and Northern Places will take place this Saturday between 11am and 2pm with the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taking place at noon.

Emma said: “When the date was first agreed I didn’t realise there was a clash but it will still be exciting!”

Emma went to school at Kings James School in Knaresborough before leaving to study in London.

She remained there for a number of years but returned in 2014 for the schooling of her two children.

Emma said: "I was inspired by a view of the wind turbines out of my kitchen window which led to a poem, and then a few more were written as I was so inspired by the beautiful places and countryside of areas in Harrogate and Yorkshire and up in Cumbria.

"I work in Leeds and one of the poems is about Leeds. I am also a National Trust member and have written about the places of historic interest to visit.

"I will actually be in the store beyond 2pm on Saturday, which I agreed with Waterstones so I could stay a bit longer because of the royal wedding."

The book is on sale at RHS Harlow Carr gift shop, Knaresborough Castlegate book shop, Little Ripon bookshop and online.