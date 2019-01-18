Harrogate woman wins Spitfire Experience for RAF husband

A Harrogate woman will be giving the gift of a lifetime this year after winning the Ultimate Spitfire Experience in BOTB’s lifestyle competition.

Sherry Wright was thrilled to receive the prize from presenter Christian Williams, revealing the experience is actually going to her husband, RAF fanatic Alistair Wright, as a gift for his 50th birthday in October.

Since being founded in 1999 by William Hindmarch, BOTB - a dream car and lifestyle competition company - has given away over £25m worth of prizes.

Listed on the stock market, BOTB has high-profile stands at airports and in Britain’s biggest shopping centres, with 75% of all people playing online at BOTB.com.

Sheery said: “I couldn’t have wished for a better thing to give to my husband on his birthday.”

The experience is more than just a gift for company director Alistair, as his family has a connection with the airforce.

“His dad was in the RAF, he was an navigator, so he’s been brought up the airforce way,” she said.

“He absolutely loves everything about them so this is going to make his world!”

BOTB presenter Christian Williams said Sherry was a worthy winner: “Sherry is a lovely lady especially since she’s giving her husband the gift of a lifetime!

“I’m so glad that Alistair is getting to achieve a dream of his!”

Head to www.botb.com to see Sherry’s reaction to her win alongside a host of previous winners.