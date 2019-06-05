Harrogate woman's victory at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

A floral design fit for royalty has won the owner of a prestigous Harrogate shop a top award at this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show

Helen Pannitt, owner of Helen James Flowers in Harrogate located at 63 Station Parade, has been named florist of the year at the famous flower show.

Florists from around the country were invited to take part in a round of competition heats last year.

The 16 highest scoring competitors were then invited to compete in the final at the Chelsea Flower show for the title RHS Chelsea Florist of the Year

The competitors were tasked with creating a Royal Floral Crown for a birthday celebration during last week's event in London.

Helen won gold and scooped the Florist of the year title with her design.

