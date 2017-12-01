Harrogate woman's campaign to thank emergency services this Christmas

A Harrogate woman has launched a campaign to thank our emergency services this Christmas.

Jennyfields resident Catherine Constantine, 42, is collecting goodies for hampers to give out to our paramedics, firefighters and police officers.

Catherine Constantine with her son.

Catherine loves spending Christmas Day with her children, but wants to give back to those who will not be taking time out of their duties.

She said: "I am a mum, I have got two boys aged nine and four, and for me the best thing is Christmas Day - waking up at silly o'clock with the kids running down the stairs to see that Father Christmas has been.

"But the emergency services don't get that. A lot of them have to have it on another day, but that's not the same thing. Everyone else is spending Christmas Day with their families but they don't.

"Instead they might be out dealing with a serious road traffic accident or helping someone who is ill. They do an amazing job, and in such difficult times as well. They don't always get the thanks and respect that they deserve.

"I just thought it would be good to try and do something to bring smiles to their faces to show that we are grateful and appreciate what they do."

Catherine has attracted the support of Jennyfields Co-op to be a collection point for food and other hamper items, and M&S on Leeds Road has made a donation.

Catherine said: "Word of mouth is key - the more people who know about this the better, so that we can say a big thank you from Harrogate this Christmas.

"When I give the hampers out on Christmas Eve, I might take my eldest with me to be a little Christmas elf."