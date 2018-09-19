Harrogate Wetherspoons closure: Staff show symptoms 'consistent with norovirus'

Wetherspoons have issued a further statement regarding the sudden closure of their branch in Harrogate yesterday.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons told the 'Advertiser this morning that staff members have shown symptoms "consistent with norovirus," the winter vomiting bug, and confirmed that the pub will be closed until Friday morning as a precautionary measure.

Harrogate Wetherspoons has suddenly closed - here's everything you need to know

Wetherspoons spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "Staff members reported symptoms that are consistent with norovirus, which is sometimes referred to as the winter vomiting bug.

"The cause of the infection is not yet known but there is no indication that it is food related. The closure of the pub and thorough clean down is a precautionary measure as advised by local authorities and Public Health England."