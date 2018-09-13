Harrogate weather: Set for a wet and windy Sunday... but Saturday may just turn out fine

Harrogate is set for some wet weather as we end the week and head into the weekend.

The Met Office forecast predicts there will be plenty of scattered showers across the region on Thursday, with longer spells of rain expected on Friday and an even heavier band of rain and high winds arriving on Sunday morning.

Saturday is, however, looking like it might be a dry day with some nice bright spells to bring back the fading memory of summer.

Harrogate weather for Thursday:

Variable cloud with a scattering of showers. Occasionally sunny, more especially in the south and east. Feeling fresh with brisk or sometimes strong winds over hills, feeling quite pleasant where sheltered from the wind. Maximum Temperature 18 °C.

Harrogate weather for Thursday night:

Cloudy with scattered showers affecting most of the region at times, though the heaviest showers will be over the Pennines where it will remain windy, breezy elsewhere. Minimum Temperature 8 °C.

Harrogate weather for Friday:

Showers at first merging into longer spells of rain moving south-eastwards across the region. Followed by scattered showers which will become isolated during the evening. Maximum Temperature 17 °C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Saturday, mostly dry with bright spells. Early on Sunday a band of heavy rain and strong winds will affect northern parts. Clearing to leave a mostly dry Monday.