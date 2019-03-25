Harrogate water leaks reported by residents

Reader have got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser today with reports of what they say are problems with very low water pressure - and possible leaks and flooding on the Stray.

Yorkshire Water has already responded to one member of the public by saying on Twitter it was looking into a "possible burst" in the area.



The suspected leak has reportedly hit residents' household taps in the HG2 8LW area, in particular, near St Winifreds Avenue not far from the Stray.

The Stray itself seems to have developed abnormally large puddles, too.



There are also reports of a possible water leak on Drury Lane near Pannal Golf Club.

What is going on? Yorkshire Water speaks to us

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water has now told the Harrogate Advertiser: "We are aware of the low pressure affecting some homes near The Stray and have technicians currently on-site carrying out repairs that will be completed very shortly.

"We also have another repair team at Drury Lane carrying out repairs to a burst main, with temporary traffic lights currently in place whist we carry out the repairs."