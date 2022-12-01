Harrogate voted sixth happiest place to live in the United Kingdom according to Rightmove survey
Harrogate has been voted as the sixth happiest place to live in the United Kingdom according to a new survey carried out by Rightmove.
Online estate agency, Rightmove, has shared the happiest place to live in the United Kingdom according to its 2022 Happy at Home study.
For the 11th year, Rightmove has asked thousands of people across the country how they feel about where they live based on several factors including a sense of community, proximity to green spaces and nearby amenities.
Approximately, 21,000 people responded to the survey which revealed that the coastal town of St Ives in Cornwall has been named this year’s happiest place to live in Great Britain by its residents.
The seaside town overtook Hexham in Northumberland to take the top spot in Rightmove’s survey for 2022, having alternated with the market town for first place since 2019.
Galashiels in the Scottish Borders is in second place, and the market town of Woodbridge in Suffolk took third place, with Harrogate sitting in sixth.
Here’s the list of the happiest places to live according to Rightmove…
1. St Ives, South West
2. Galashiels, Scotland
3. Woodbridge, East of England
4. Hexham, North East
5. Perth, Scotland
6. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber
7. Anglesey, Wales
8. Bury St Edmunds, East of England
9. Stirling, Scotland
10. Cirencester, South West
11. Richmond-upon-Thames, London
12. Falmouth, South West
13. Monmouth, Wales
14. Leamington Spa
15. Worcester, West Midlands
16. Northwich, North West
17. Altrincham, North West
18. Macclesfield, North West
19. Newbury, South East
20. Llandudno, Wales