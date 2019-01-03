Harrogate village's 'tireless efforts' secures over £70k for new play area

The ‘tireless efforts’ of the community, and support from the local councils, has secured a new play area for a Harrogate village.

After beginning the initial work on the project in 2017, the Friends of Little Ouseburn are now celebrating their successful push for a the new play area installed in Little Ouseburn, which could be open in time for Easter.

A successful grant application was made to WREN, who provide funding for projects with funding from the Landfill Communities Fund. This along with contributions from Harrogate Borough Council, Little Ouseburn Parish Council and Queen Ethelburga’s College saw their funding goal of over £70,000.

Charlotte Evans, Friends of Little Ouseburn Play Area: “This project will provide a real boost to the people of Little Ouseburn as a place to play and a place to meet each other. It’s fantastic that WREN has awarded us this money and we’re really looking forward to our play area taking shape over the next couple of months.”

There will be new pathways leading to an accessible roundabout, adventure trail, slide, swings, play net and a three-way see-saw in the play area. There will also be new seating and picnic tables overlooking the equipment for parents and carers to relax on whilst the children play.

Paying tribute to their efforts to see the new community facility brought to the village, Coun Andy Paraskos, HBC Cabinet Member for environment, Waste Reduction and Recycling, said:

“The Friends of Little Ouseburn Play Area have worked tirelessly to raise funds and develop a scheme to bring the community together.

We hope that the play area will be ready to use by Easter for all the local children to enjoy.”

Penny Horne, WREN’s grant manager for Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the Little Ouseburn play area project and pleased our funding will provide such a fantastic facility for children and young families in Little Ouseburn and the surrounding villages.”