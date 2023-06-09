Harrogate Town sign Matty Foulds from Bradford City for an undisclosed fee

Matty Foulds becomes Harrogate Town's third signing of the summer transfer window. Picture: Harrogate Town AFC

The Sulphurites unveiled defender Matty Foulds as their third new recruit of the summer having paid League Two derby rivals Bradford City an undisclosed fee for his services.

The 25-year-old arrived at Wetherby Road in January and proved to be a solid addition to a new-look defence, making the left-back spot his own as he started each and every one of the 21 matches he was available for, completing the full 90 minutes on all but two occasions.

His return to the EnviroVent Stadium comes after he was deemed surplus to requirements by Bantams boss Mark Hughes and sees him follow former Huddersfield attacker Matty Daly in re-joining Town on a two-year contract having done the business as a loanee last term.

And Foulds says that feeling that he was wanted by Harrogate manager Simon Weaver was a big factor in his decision to come back.

"I have been in contact with the gaffer since the season finished,” the former Everton man said.

"Speaking to him, I quickly realised that his aspirations are very similar to what I want for this club.

“It’s always nice to know someone wants you and I got that sense from the gaffer

"I came in for the second half of last season and absolutely loved it so it was a no-brainer for me to come here.

“I am delighted to be here on a permanent basis now.”

Foulds made 21 appearances for Bradford under Hughes last season, though Liam Ridehalgh has been the former Manchester City chief’s first-choice left-back.

Foulds was allowed to join Harrogate in January after Tolaji Bola arrived on loan from Rotherham and although he has subsequently returned to his parent club, City have recently landed Clarke Oduor, who can operate as a full-back.

A product of the Bury academy, Foulds has also had spells with the Premier League Toffees and Italian outfit Como.

He will wear the number 23 shirt for Town and follows Daly and fellow left-sided defender Liam Gibson into the EnviroVent Stadium.