Harrogate town centre 10K cancelled this year - but there is some good news!

This year's Harrogate town centre 10K has been cancelled due to a potential clash with developers working on-site at the former Crescent Gardens council offices.

But it's not over yet - race director and chairman of the Harrogate Harriers, Tony Essex, has confirmed that the club is exploring alternative routes for an event of a similar distance.

It's early days yet, but the Harriers are looking into a multi-terrain route that takes runners from the Harrogate Squash and Fitness Centre through Crimple Valley.

Tony said: "Finding an alternative route in Harrogate is hugely difficult, but I think this one would be good. In some ways it will be a different sort of race. I think it could have a larger appeal, because it's lovely running through Crimple Valley."

The club is hoping to organise an alternative race for July 1, the same date that the original Harrogate Town Centre 10K was scheduled to go ahead.

A statement from the Harriers reads: "It's not all bad news: Harrogate Harriers & A.C. are working on a replacement event of approximately the same distance, held on a multi-terrain route that is sure to be popular.

"More details to follow soon, but for the meantime we have a date of Sunday 1st July 2018 that we'd like you to pencil into your diaries - it will be worth the wait!"