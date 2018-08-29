Harrogate toasts the return of the Turkish Baths

Glasses were raised to toast the reopening of one of Harrogate’s most treasured assets after months of refurbishment work.

A re-launch party was held at the Turkish Baths last Thursday evening to mark the completion of a £300,000 restoration project.

Michael Atkinson John Ennis, The deputy mayor of Harrogate Margaret Atkinson and Turkish Baths manager Chris Mason. (1808237AM8)

Alongside Harrogate Borough councillors, including Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Margaret Atkinson, Cabinet Member for Culture and Sport Stan Lumley, and Coun Nick Brown, guests from across the district enjoyed a drinks reception and tour of the baths. The baths re-opened last Monday after a ten week closure. Improvements have been made to the entrance and reception area, the work also unearthing gems ‘hidden away behind plasterboard’.

Chris Mason, manager of the Turkish Baths said: “We have been really busy and had a lot of positive feedback from people on the work. More enquiries have also come in from local people about experiencing the Turkish Baths which is particularly pleasing.

“The VIP launch night went brilliantly. It was great to see so many local businesses attend and chat about how we can work together to attract more visitors to the Harrogate District.”