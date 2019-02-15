Harrogate to host UK's largest gin AND rum festival

A two day festival, showcasing the best of British and international gin and rum brands is set to arrive in Harrogate

Live entertainment and street food will be on offer, alongside the chance for a tipple of over 60 different kinds of gin and rum, at the Harrogate Convention Centre from Friday, August 30.

The festival is touring across 30 cities

The Gin and Rum festival is the largest of its kind in the UK, and is marking its second run after launching last year. It's aimed at 'promoting British Gins and Rums alongside recognised worldwide brands, by getting people to taste a wide range of spirits by both UK and international distillers'

The founder of the Gin and Rum Festival, Bobby Nanua, said: “I am delighted to have launched the UK's very first Gin and Rum Festival. We have had a fantastic year in 2018 hosting the festival in over 20 cities. It is a great pleasure to bring the festival to The conference centre, along with 30 other cities across the UK in 2019.

What is on offer:

Free satchel bag including a Gin & Rum Festival Copa glass upon entry

Themed bars

Gin and Rum Guide

Talks and master classes from the best Gin & Rum producers

Live Entertainment

To purchase drinks, you must purchase tokens at the top up station, bars do not take cash. You can pay for tokens via card or cash. Drinks are £5 each including mixer/tonic. Soft drinks and mixers are free and unlimited.

Doors will open from 12:30 pm until 5pm followed by an evening session which takes place at 6:30pm to 11pm.

ID may be required for the event, which is for 18s and over only. To purchase a ticket for the festival click here