Harrogate Theatre celebrates votes for women's 100th anniversary

Harrogate Theatre is marking 100 years since women got the right to vote with a varied series of shows which celebrate and champion the achievements and success of women.

To be precise, the anniversary of the coming into force of the Representation of the People Act whenwomen were by law first given the vote in this country, takes place next Tuesday, February 6.

To kick off the season, We Are The Lions, Mr Manager will run at Harrogate Theatre from February 5-10 telling the remarkable story of Jayaben Desai, the inspirational leader of the 1976-78 Grunwick Film Processing Factory Strike.

Next up is Alaska on March 1, a hilarious one-woman show about surviving severe depression as a youngster based on writer-performer Cheryl Martin’s own poetry collection, which was longlisted for the 2015 Polari Prize.

With singing and dancing thrown in!

As this year also marks 200 years since the birth of Emily Bronte, Harrogate Theatre is set to present a great line-up of Bronte-related shows to celebrate.

LipService, Britain’s favourite award-winning literary lunatics, are back with their cult spoof Withering Looks from March 1-2.

We Are Bronte will see two terrific performers combining rigorous physical theatre with anarchic comedy from May 29-30.

Another iconic female literary figure, Jane Eyre, will be the subject Jane Eyre: An Autobiography on March 13 which has been described as “hands down the best adaptation of Jane Eyre.”

On top of all that, Harrogate Theatre is also welcoming some renowned female musicians, including You’ve Got A Friend, featuring the music of Carole King, on February 7, a whole lot of Whitney hits in Queen of the Night on April 27 and Someone Like You, a tribute to Adele, on May 3.

The theatre’s sister stage, the Royal Hall will present Menopause the Musical with an all-female cast on April 26.

There’s also Ruby Turner on July 6, Sarah Millican on October 3 and Caro Emerald on October 6.