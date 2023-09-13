Harrogate teenager Rohan Johar takes centre stage to raise over £800 for Mind Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
Having overcome some personal challenges of his own, Rohan wanted to do something which would take him out of his comfort zone to highlight the shortage of mental health services for young people and raise funds for Mind.
Describing himself as “not just a Lewis Capaldi tribute act”, Rohan treated his audience to songs from Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and ABBA as well as some Capaldi classics.
He was accompanied by his former music teacher and friend Angeline Johns Bjerregaard who also performed some songs of her own by Joan Baez, Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan.
Apart from a trial run at The Worlds End in Knaresborough, Rohan had never performed before in public.
Rohan was delighted by how well the evening went and the amount of money raised.
He said, “I was feeling confident in myself to be able to perform under pressure but obviously you never know how these types of things will go.
"I’m just grateful for the support people showed- it was overwhelming.
"I wanted to raise money for MIND as I am aware of the need for further mental health support across the country and a charity concert seemed like the best way for me to lend my support.
"It was certainly the most difficult thing I have ever done but I am so pleased I took it on and raised money for Mind.
"It was a great evening and I would like to thank everyone who has supported me.”