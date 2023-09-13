Harrogate teenager Rohan Johar takes centre stage to raise over £800 for Mind Harrogate

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Having overcome some personal challenges of his own, Rohan wanted to do something which would take him out of his comfort zone to highlight the shortage of mental health services for young people and raise funds for Mind.

Describing himself as “not just a Lewis Capaldi tribute act”, Rohan treated his audience to songs from Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars and ABBA as well as some Capaldi classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was accompanied by his former music teacher and friend Angeline Johns Bjerregaard who also performed some songs of her own by Joan Baez, Rod Stewart and Bob Dylan.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rohan Johar (left) and Angeline Johns Bjerregaard (right) performing at Roosters Brewery and Taproom

Apart from a trial run at The Worlds End in Knaresborough, Rohan had never performed before in public.

Rohan was delighted by how well the evening went and the amount of money raised.

He said, “I was feeling confident in myself to be able to perform under pressure but obviously you never know how these types of things will go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m just grateful for the support people showed- it was overwhelming.

"I wanted to raise money for MIND as I am aware of the need for further mental health support across the country and a charity concert seemed like the best way for me to lend my support.

"It was certainly the most difficult thing I have ever done but I am so pleased I took it on and raised money for Mind.