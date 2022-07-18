Harrogate tea is the best in Britain says new survey

The accolade follows a survey of tradespeople and the general public by Toolstation to find out how they like their brews.

The results revealed 20 percent of people when asked about their preference in the black tea market, voted for Yorkshire Tea, a higher figure than any of its competitors, such as of PG Tips and Tetley.

Yorkshire Tea has been produced by family-owned Harrogate firm Bettys & Taylors Group since 1977.

In terms of sales, it is the most popular traditional black tea brand sold in the UK, thanks partly to its slogan "let's have a proper brew".