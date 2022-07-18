Harrogate tea is the best in Britain says new survey

Proof that Harrogate makes the best cuppa in Britain comes in a new survey showing Yorkshire Tea is the nation’s favourite tea.

Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:03 pm
The accolade follows a survey of tradespeople and the general public by Toolstation to find out how they like their brews.

The results revealed 20 percent of people when asked about their preference in the black tea market, voted for Yorkshire Tea, a higher figure than any of its competitors, such as of PG Tips and Tetley.

The survey results by Toolstation revealed 20 percent of people when asked about their preference in the black tea market, voted for Yorkshire Tea.

Yorkshire Tea has been produced by family-owned Harrogate firm Bettys & Taylors Group since 1977.

In terms of sales, it is the most popular traditional black tea brand sold in the UK, thanks partly to its slogan "let's have a proper brew".

Its national TV adverts, the latest featuring Yorkshire actor Patrick Stewart and the previous one starring Sean Bean, have also helped make the Harrogate brand famous across Britain.

