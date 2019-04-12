Harrogate street whose roadworks are a farce

Many parts of Harrogate are suffering from the wave of roadworks and closures but residents in one leafy street had a special surprise this week - their roadworks returned only a few days after they had been taken away.

An exasperated Swan Road resident got in touch with the Harrogate Advertiser to say that, having reopened following closure for resurfacing, Yorkshire Water had now dug up Swan Road!

A swift return in Swan Road in Harrogate for the dreaded roadworks.

Having complained to Yorkshire Water, the utility firm which is carrying out major water supply improvements in the town, partly in response to new housing developments, at least had the good manners to reply to the frustrated Harrogate resident.

Yorkshire Water's message on Twitter said: "We're carrying out a replacement of the pipe work here and @northyorkscc have given permission for us to excavate. We'll endeavor to restore the surface as we found it. Thanks."

The sign on the Yorkshire Water roadworks alerting drivers to the situation reads: "Short term disruption, long term benefits."

