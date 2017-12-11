Harrogate Song for Christmas 2017: Pannal Primary School

It's that time of year again, as the Harrogate Advertiser launches its Song for Christmas 2017.

Schools from around the district have been sharing their songs for the festive season, which we will be featured on our website in the run-up to Christmas.

Junior Voices at Pannal Primary School

Junior Voices from Pannal Primary School, which consists of 90 key stage two children, have chosen to sing their favourite Christmas song called 'Rockalullaby'. It is extra special for the children because it was written for them by Mrs Potter, who works at the school.