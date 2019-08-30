Harrogate sinkhole confirmed - Here's everything we know so far

A road has been fully closed in Harrogate due to a small sinkhole that has appeared in the residential area.

Yorkshire Water has confirmed that a sinkhole has opened up in Harrogate. Picture:@YorksJAT.

Technicians are currently on-site to carry out urgent repairs at West End Avenue, near the junction with Park Road.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson told the Harrogate Advertiser that the sinkhole has been caused by a collapsed sewer.

The spokesperson said: “I can confirm that there is a sink hole caused by a collapsed sewer and we have technicians on-site currently carrying out urgent repairs. The road is fully closed for safety and repair reasons and a traffic diversion is in place. We anticipate the repairs will be complete by early next week and would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

North Yorkshire County Council's assistant director for highways and transportation, said: “The hole in the road surface in West End Avenue, Harrogate, is the result of a damaged surface water sewer, which is the responsibility of Yorkshire Water. We alerted Yorkshire Water as soon as we became aware of the issue and erected barriers to make the area safe. Repairs will be carried out by Yorkshire Water.”