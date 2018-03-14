Harrogate set for 28th Charity Beer Festival

The 28th Harrogate Charity Beer Festival takes place this weekend at the town’s Majestic Hotel.

The event, organised by Harrogate Round Table, will this year raise money for Saint Michael’s Hospice, Supporting Older People and the Rainbow Fund.

A large selection of beers, lager, cider wine and gin will be available, and there will be live entertainment on offer throughout the festival.

This year’s festival is open to the public between 7pm and 11.30pm on Friday, March 16, and between 2.30pm and 11.30pm on Saturday, March 17 (last orders 11.15pm).

Organisers anticipate demand to be high, and are advising people to buy tickets online at www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk