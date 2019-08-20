Harrogate schools to change opening hours during UCI cycling events

The impact of what may turn out to be as many a one million visitors in or near Harrogate at times next month for the 'World Cup'of cycling will be substantial.

Among many questions being raised by Harrogate residents is how will daily life continue.

In terms of pupils and parents, after talks with as many as 20 schools, North Yorkshire County Council says most schools will be operating a normal timetable for the UCI Road World Cycling Championships next month.

But the council’s online guide to the nine-day long event shows that at least 16 schools in North Yorkshire intend changing their normal school hours, including some in Harrogate, Killinghall, Hampsthwaite, Ripley, Masham, Roecliffe, Kettlesing and Pannal.

Two primary schools will be closed for a day during the more than week-long international cycling even the whole day - Beckwithshaw Community Primary School and Western Primary School, both of which will shut on on Monday, September 23.

One school, Willow Tree Community Primary School in Harrogate, will be closing for two days on Monday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 24.

Of the 16 schools affected, most will see their hours change for two or three days, sometimes closing at 1pm.

Three schools will change their hours four days in the UCIs week - Killinghall Church of England Primary School, Kettlesing Felliscliffe Community Primary School and Ripley Endowed Church of England School.

The above information is taken from the NorthYorkshire County Council website www.northyorks.gov.uk/uci-road-world-cycling-championships

The website advises that schools not listed have not notified North Yorkshire County Council of changes.

