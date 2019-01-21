Harrogate school's pioneering approach to mental health and wellbeing

A Harrogate school is so passionate about promoting mental health and wellbeing that it's just launched a new wellbeing logo to run alongside its school crest, as well as piloting a series of wellbeing assemblies for students, and developing an online support system.

Staff at St John Fisher Catholic High School are delivering a raft of projects to normalise conversations around mental health and wellbeing, and the new logo is symbolic of their aim to promote wellbeing as being as much of an everyday part of school life as their crest.