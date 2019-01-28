Harrogate school awarded prestigious School of Sanctuary status

Springwater School in Starbeck has been recognised as a School of Sanctuary for families from across the globe, including refugees and asylum seekers.

Springwater is only the second school in Harrogate to be awarded the prestigious status, following in the footsteps of Grove Road Community Primary School.

After visiting the school to speak to speak to teachers and staff, representatives of the Harrogate District of Sanctuary team said they had no hesitation in granting the award to Springwater, having reviewed their strong portfolio of supporting evidence.

The Chair of the Harrogate District of Sanctuary Group, Jenny Travena, said: “This award recognises the care, thought and energy that Springwater has shown in making their school a safe and welcoming place for all, especially those seeking sanctuary.

"We would be very happy to work with other schools who would like to go through the process that leads to this award.”

A member of staff at Springwater said: "Springwater is a School of Sanctuary for all, but especially for those who have come from war-torn countries or dangerous situations. We recognise and value our diverse population, as a school but also as a country, and we celebrate our cultural differences at Springwater.

"Our aim is to provide an education for all and a place to learn that feels safe and free from harm."

The school's report also states: “Springwater is a school that is proud to be a place of safety and inclusion for all. The presence of refugees has made a substantial, positive difference to the school.”

Other Harrogate schools have started working towards School of Sanctuary status.