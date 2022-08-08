Harrogate school announces its new Head of Early Years

Kathryn Wilson, who is originally from Ripon, is returning to her Yorkshire roots in her new role at Highfield Pre-School - Harrogate Ladies’ College's s associated nursery - after a spell teaching in Long Eaton, Derbyshire where she was an Assistant Head and EYFS leader.

She worked across North Yorkshire after finishing at university in Leeds and is a specialist in communication skills working with very young children.

Kathryn Wilson, new Head of Early Years at Highfield Pre-School, part of Harrogate Ladies’ College, with some of the pre-school pupils.

Mrs Wilson, who has young children of her own, was previously Deputy Headteacher at new Park Primary School in Harrogate.

Mrs Wilson said: “I am very much looking forward to coming home to my roots and I know what an amazing place Highfield Pre-School is.

"he ethos of the whole school and its close and caring community attracted me back.

"The facilities are outstanding, particularly the outdoor space which the children clearly love.

"I am looking forward to getting to know the children and their parents and building on the school’s already excellent Early Years provision.”

Mrs Wilson will take up the role from September.

Sylvia Brett, Principal of Harrogate Ladies’ College, said Kathryn would be an enormous asset to the Pre-School department.

“The first few years of a child’s educational journey are so important and Kathryn has superb credentials and a vast amount of experience in Early Years provision.