Harrogate salon pledges its support to help end loneliness

A beauty salon in Harrogate has chosen the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP) as its charity of the year for 2019, in the hope of raising funds and highlighting the issue of social isolation amongst people of all ages across the district.

Sheila Henry, based at the Coach House on Mowbray Square in Harrogate, has pledged its support to the charity, which helps older and vulnerable people to stay safe and well supported at home with a range of services aimed at supporting their independence.

Owner and director Angela Charleton will be tackling the London Marathon in April as part of the salon’s fundraising activities, as well as helping to raise awareness of the issues facing older or socially isolated people.

She said: “We hope to involve the clients as much as possible this year – not only were they involved in the vote to choose HELP as the nominated charity, we hope that they will spread the word about their support and let elderly or vulnerable family members or neighbours know about the services they provide.

“Being a small business in Harrogate, we like to offer our support to small charities who are making a big difference in the community and we’re delighted to be able to working alongside HELP this year.”

In 2020, the salon will be celebrating its 40th year with Angela, having joined the business in 1987 and taken over the running of the business in 2017.

Frances Elliot, Head of Practical Support Services at HELP, said: “The opportunity to partner with Sheila Henry is a great boost for our small charity. Not only will the fundraising make a direct impact on our services, the platform to promote our services to a wider audience is a massive opportunity. We are very grateful to the team at Sheila Henry, a local business with fantastic community credentials, to choose us as their charity this year. As demand for our service grows and money becomes ever tighter, support from local businesses has anincreasingly important role to play in the continuation of our work.”

In 2018, HELP helped improve the lives of more than 900 people across the district. The Help at Home team carried out 355 gardening, decorating and DIY jobs for people who can’t manage the tasks themselves and our 100 volunteer drivers helped tackle social isolation by providing over 10,000 journeys for local people who cannot access public transport due to mobility, cost or location.

To support Sheila Henry’s fundraising drive and to boost Angela’s training for the London Marathon, readers can donate by searching for ‘Harrogate Easier Living Project’ on BT MyDonate.

Anyone interested in finding out more about HELP’s services, or becoming a volunteer, should contact Anna or Lizzie on 01423 813090, or email help@harcvs.org.uk