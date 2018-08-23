Harrogate's GCSE results: Celebrations at St Aidan's CE High School

The headteacher of St Aidan's CE High School has praised the commitment and dedication of students, as the school celebrates another impressive set of GCSE results.

Headteacher John Wood, congratulated the students on all their efforts as well as thanking all his staff for all their exceptional work in preparing the students for the demands of the new courses.

He said: “These results now open up all opportunities for the next stage of their education whether it be in our Associated Sixth Form or at local colleges, and wherever that is to be we wish them well.”

The delighted students included Kristina Baker, who achieved a clean sweep of 11 9's, and Becka Mead, who achieved three 9's, two 8's, three 7's, and three 6's.

Kristina said: "I am completely shocked, I was not expecting that at all. I'm just so happy and relieved!"