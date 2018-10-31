Harrogate’s Christmas Market is a total sell-out

The seventh Harrogate Christmas Market is another total sell-out, with all 200 stalls being booked mostly by Yorkshire-based traders offering a wide range of British-made gifts, clothes, jewellery, food and drink.

The four-day event runs from Thursday, November 15 to Sunday, November 18 on Montpellier Hill. Opening hours are being adjusted to meet increasing demands from traders, visitors and coach operators – opening one hour less on Thursday and Friday but one hour extra on Saturday and Sunday.

Organiser Brian Dunsby, who leads the team of volunteers, said: “The positive feedback from last year’s traders made us think we would have high demand again this year, but it has once again exceeded all expectations.

“Two thirds of this year’s traders have been before. This enables us to be very selective about our new traders, so we choose those who are based in or near Yorkshire, offering local produce and a variety of hand-made products not found on the high street.

“As well as giving traders an opportunity to reach a new audience, it makes the Harrogate Christmas Market a unique experience for our visitors.”

Christmas Market Group Chairman Steve Scarre said: “People often forget that this isn’t a commercial operation – it is run by a team of volunteers who give up a lot of time to make the Christmas Market a success.

“As well as being a great event for Harrogate District’s many residents and visitors, Harrogate Christmas Market has altruistic purposes.

“It is run on a not-for-profit basis and any surplus is donated towards other local charitable organisations and events.”

Brian Dunsby, the former Harrogate Chamber Chief Executive added, “It has always been important for us to use this event to boost tourism at a quiet time of the year to benefit local shops, hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

Free shuttle buses will run from the railway station to the Market and back every 10 minutes each day.