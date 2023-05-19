News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate road incident: Police appeal for dash-cam footage after woman is hurt in serious collision

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious injury collision on one of Harrogate’s busiest roads.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 19th May 2023, 15:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:22 BST

The incident between a silver Vauxhall Insignia car and woman cyclist happened on Wetherby Road at the junction of St Nicholas Road, at around 6pm on Monday, May 15.

A local woman aged in her 60s was riding the cycle.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance where she received treatment for serious injuries including a fractured arm.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious injury collision on one of Harrogate’s busiest roads.North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a serious injury collision on one of Harrogate’s busiest roads.
She has now been discharged from hospital.

The police are appealing for witnesses to the collision or anyone who recalls seeing the car or the cyclist prior to the collision, to get in touch as soon as possible to assist the investigation.

In particular, the police are appealing for any dash-cam footage of the collision.

If you can help, please email [email protected] , or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Gary Dukes.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230088421.