Harrogate restaurant 'evacuated' as fire crews called to deal with blaze

Fire crews were called to Albert Street in Harrogate this afternoon after reports of a fire in one of the town centre restaurants.

Click refresh for the latest news and images from the incident.

Click on these for more Harrogate Advertiser stories:

Concerned Harrogate woman calls police because her carol singers 'were from Leeds'

Police appeal after gang of five men attack duo in Harrogate street

Harrogate district pensioner avoids jail after downloading 1,000 images of child porn

Devastating moment abandoned dog tries to catch up with owner after being dumped in the street

Why an army of knitted angels suddenly appeared around Starbeck



