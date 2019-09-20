Harrogate pupils 'strike' against climate change crisis

Harrogate school children as young as six are taking part this morning in the Global climate strike as Greta Thunberg and school students lead climate crisis protests across the world.

As many as a hundred people joined enthusiastic pupils from Western Primary Schools, among others, shouted slogans, made passionate speeches and waved banners near Harrogate's war memorial in the town centre.

Young Harrogate climate change protesters march down Oxford Street.

Speakers included Andy Shepherd, Professor of Earth Observation from University of Leeds - who commended Harrogate on turning out and said how important it was that these youth strikes are taking place in as many towns as possible. Piers Forster, Professor of Physical Climate Change from the University of Leeds was also present, to answer questions from local people.

Over the course of the morning, around 150-200 people, most of whom had arrived on foot or by bicycle in support of the sustainable transport measures needed to reduce the risks of the climate emergency.

All ages attended in support of young people and the safe future of the planet, including a 100 year old lady. Local crowds were joined by a few visitors who had been brought in to the town by the UCI, and were pleased to find a climate strike parade they could join in with.

Some then went on to other regional protests later in the day, at Leeds and York.

One of the Harrogate pupils' banners protesting against climate change.

Campaign groups such as the Green Party and Zero Carbon Harrogate were also in attendance.

The crowd also heard Harrogate writer Tim Ellis, a member of Poems, Prose and Pints literary group, reading his new poem about climate change.

The Youth Strike for action on climate change took place in Harrogate town centre on the eve of the world's top cyclists and hundreds of thousands of cycling fans arrive in Harrogate for the UCI Road World Championships.

Youth4Climate Strike is part of a global initiative inspired by Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

The last time such an event took place in Harrogate, more than 60 pupils from different Harrogate schools took part.

New Harrogate event by ZCH against climate change: What you need to know

Another climate change event coming up in Harrogate will see local environmentally-friendly pressure group Zero Carbon Harrogate host a talk next Monday evening (September 23) at Harrogate Ladies College called Revolting Children.

The group, which is a registered not-for-profit organisation dedicated to making Harrogate District a net zero carbon community by 2030 in order to secure a sustainable future, will ask the question: "Thousands of young people have been striking for action on climate change and calling on adults to join them in a general strike.

"Many more strikes are planned, with a call for adults to show their support and join a global strike on Friday 20 September.

"Many adults will support this call to action but for those who do not wish to protest in this fashion and take to the streets there are still many ways to help defeat the worst affects of climate change.

"This event aims to show residents of the Harrogate District the reality of climate change and what changes they can make in the way they live to help stop its worst effects.

"We will focus on two key areas - energy and food - which on average account for more than 40% of carbon emissions for individuals living in the UK.

ZCH will also present its patron, Noble Prize winner Professor Piers Forster, as the headline speaker at Harrogate Ladies College at 7.30pm.

Other speakers will include:

Chris Wilde, CEO of Yorkshire Energy Systems.

Sonja Woodcock, Leeds Food Partnership - Sustainable Food Cities Coordinator

The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, with the opportunity to get answers to those questions you always wanted to ask.



