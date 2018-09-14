Harrogate public: Nominate your pub of the year

Harrogate and Knaresborough’s MP Andrew Jones is calling for the area’s pubs to put themselves forward in a national competition to find the best pub in the country.

Local pubs have until next Monday at 5pm to enter the competition with the eventual winner being picked by national judges in the final of Parliament’s Pub of the Year competition.

Andrew Jones MP said “Pubs are more than a place to buy food and drink. They are often the local social hub and provide good entertainment in a safe environment.

“We have great pubs and bars here. I am certain that Harrogate and Knaresborough pubs are among the best in the country.”

Customers and pub landlord or owners who wish to enter should emailing Andrew at andrew.jones.mp@parliament.uk saying why they think they should be our area’s local entry into the national competition.

They will then be whittled down to a shortlist befiore being judged by a local panel including Marcus Black, managing director of Spirit of Harrogate, Caroline Bayliss, chair of Visit Harrogate, and Graham Chalmers, Features Editor of the Harrogate Advertiser.

