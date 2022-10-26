Harrogate police issue appeal after expensive car is stolen from village
Harrogate Police have issued an appeal today after an expensive car was stolen.
The plea by North Yorkshire Police to "help us locate this stolen car" was issued after a grey Land Rover Discovery was stolen from an address in Wormald Green near Harrogate.
The theft happened last Wednesday, October 19.
The public are asked to keep their eyes peeled for the car.
Anyone with any information is requested to call 101 and please quote the incident reference number 12220186546.