Harrogate parking review will spark five-year plan to create high-quality transport links

Harrogate Borough Council is set to commission a study into parking in the town centre as part of the million pound Station Gateway Project.

The project aims to provide a development that will drive for business growth, residential and retail opportunities.

The scheme will look at the provision of parking in the town.

The scheme also aims to create high-quality transport links, including a modern rail interchange which also incorporates buses, cycling, walking and private cars.

On Tuesday, next week (August 21) Harrogate Borough Council’s cabinet member for sustainable transport, Cllr Phil Ireland, will be asked to approve the release of up to £35,000 from its reserves to fund a study into parking.

A report, which will go before Cllr Ireland, states: “The primary focus of the review is to understand how existing parking provisions are being used, giving consideration to the suitability of that provision and the correlation between on and off-street parking arrangements.

“The review will be undertaken in two phases.

“Phase 1 will aim to establish understanding and evidence on how existing parking is being used.

“It will confirm and quantify the extent of issues and set out what might be necessary so that parking policy and use supports the wider ambitions for the town.

“Phase 2 will map out developmental changes over the next five years and how they will impact supply and demand. Recommendations will be made from both phases and this will form our Parking Strategy moving forward.

“It is anticipated that both Phase 1 and 2 are completed by Christmas 2018 with an emerging Strategy being put forward in January 2019.”

A traffic study will also run alongside the parking study with £10,000 coming from the gateway project budget to cover the costs.

North Yorkshire County Council will also provide 50% of the funding to the parking review.

Harrogate Council is working with Caddick Group and Network Rail to redevelop Harrogate Station Gateway with £1 million in funding indicatively secured from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.