Harrogate panto live streamed to hospital

The magic of panto is to be beamed live to poorly children at Harrogate Hospital next week in a hi-tech project initiated by Harrogate Theatre.

The pioneering project to live stream a performance of hit show Jack and the Beanstalk will take place next Thursday in conjunction with Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.



The man spearheading project, Marcus Romer​, associate artist at Harrogate Theatre, said it was one of the most exciting projects he had ever been involved with.



He said: “It is a really great opportunity for us to be able to share the magic and joy of the show with patients, staff, children and their families over Christmas, when they find themselves either in hospital or working to help over the holiday period.

“It is very exciting for all the cast and crew.”



Backed by Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, the matinee performance will be captured in the theatre and streamed live to Harrogate Hospital where it will be screened in the Lecture Theatre in Straylands wing which boasts a large screen and full sound system will enable patients staff and their families to sit in comfort and share in the show.



Across screens in the hospital and to children’s units across North Yorkshire, patients and staff will be able to watch Harrogate Theatre’s panto on their phones, tablets, and smart TVs.



The live broadcast has been made possible by the support of The Space, Arts Council England, Harrogate Theatre Supporters and Betty’s and Taylor’s Community fund.



Marcus Romer said: “It is great that the technology is here to enable this to happen now. We are very proud at Harrogate Theatre to be able to do this. It has taken a lot of planning and testing at the theatre and the hospital.”

