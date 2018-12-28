Harrogate man is honoured by MPs for his work to raise awareness of refugee crisis

A Harrogate man has been honoured by Members of Parliament for his work within the local community at an awards ceremony.

Jonathan Sanderson was praised for his work raising awareness of the refugee crisis at the Moonlight Trust Excellence Awards, a Cohesion in Diversity event held in Batley.

Hosted by Moonlight Trust, the evening recognised advocates for their continuous support for the growing charity, which provides food, shelter, sanitation, medical supplies and education to refugees across the globe.

Jonathan is managing director at Corecom Consulting, an award-winning IT recruitment company with offices in Leeds and Manchester.

He is also a business advisor and patriot to Moonlight Trust and was presented the ‘Excellence Award in Business’ by Members of Parliament Paula Sherriff, MP for Dewsbury, and Tracy Brabin, MP for Batley and Spen.

Described as a leader who goes above and beyond supporting the local community, founder and CEO, Noushin Raja acknowledged that Jonathan and his team have helped Moonlight Trust move forward with its mission to help brighten lives by eradicating poverty and promoting peace love, justice and equality.

Jonathan said: “It’s a real honour to be recognised with an award from the Moonlight Trust.

“There are 13.5 million Syrians who are displaced, therefore it’s vital that we continue to raise awareness of the refugee crisis.

“The team and I at Corecom Consulting are incredibly passionate about our support for this worthy cause and we look forward to providing continuous support for the charity.”

The Moonlight Trust is a small charity aiming to provide food, shelter, sanitation, medical supplies and basic education to the world’s neediest people.