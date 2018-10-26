Harrogate Local Lotto's first year could see £40,000 raised for good causes

More than 5,500 tickets were sold in the first four draws of the Harrogate District Local Lotto, with early figures indicating the scheme will raise more than £40,000 for local community groups and volunteer organisations over its first year.

The lotto was launched in July, with 60p from every £1 ticket going towards one of more than 50 local groups signed up as a beneficiary.

David Fisher, the community and events fundraiser at Harrogate Hospital and Community Charity, said the lotto meant the organisation now had access to a regular stream of financial support.

He said: “We’ve had a great initial response, and the funds we raise on a regular basis will help us to do more for our patients and their families, going above and beyond what the NHS can provide.”

The lotto is operated in a three way partnership between HBC, Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service, and Two Ridings Community Foundation.

Karen Weaver, chief executive of Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Services, said she was “delighted” to see so many entrants in the inaugural draws.

She said: “Every ticket sold helps to grow local giving and to support good causes across the District that make such a difference to so many people’s lives,” she said.

“It’s a win-win initiative that is helping to raise awareness of the local voluntary and community sector as well.”

Local groups still have the opportunity to sign-up to be a beneficiary. The draw takes place every Saturday at 8pm.