Harrogate Lizzie to star in fab hard rock gig at Bilton WMC

A local female singer who fronts popular hard-hitting rock band Sertraline who’ve achieved success beyond Harrogate’s boundaries is heading up a UK and European tour next week with a rare gig in her hometown.

Hard rock/metal band Sertraline will be appearing at Bilton WMC on Friday, May 19 with two terrific local bands, Hell Fire Jack and The Omega Era.

She said: “We’re so excited to be spreading our music further across the world.”

Having joined the band more than three years ago after studying musical theatre at Stella Mann College in Bedfordshire, Lizzie is making a good impression whereever she goes.

Based in Leeds and Manchester, the five-piece outfit are promoting their current new EP called Guilty which is available via Spotify and the usual places and was well reviewed by Metal Hammer magazine.

