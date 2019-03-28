Harrogate lap dancing club applies to renew licence

A Harrogate lap-dancing club is in the process of applying for a new licence.

The Kings Club, on Oxford Street, applied earlier this month to Harrogate Borough Council to renew their sexual entertainment venue license.

The application has been made by Woods Whur solicitors on behalf of the applicant, Operating Risks Ltd.

Members of the public can respond to the application by contacting Harrogate Borough Council's licensing team before April 9.

Objections to the application will be sent to the applicant and will also be made public, however personal details such as name, address and telephone number will be removed.

According to the Harrogate Borough Council website, the fee to apply for a licence renewal is £1,695, with ongoing administration and enforcement costs of £1,302.

Entertainment commonly connected with sexual entertainment venues includes lap dancing, pole dancing, table dancing, strip shows, peep shows and live sex shows.

Licence applications won't usually be granted if the premises is near historic buildings or tourist attractions, schools, play areas, nurseries, children's centres or similar premises, shopping complexes, residential areas or places of worship.

Lachlan Leeming, Local Democracy Reporting Service