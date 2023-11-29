Harrogate Juniors Schools Chess Tournament hailed a great success by organisers

Harrogate & District Primary Schools Chess Association's team chess tournament, held at The Manhattan Club, has been hailed a great success by organisers.

A total of 49 children represented 12 teams of four players with one reserve allowed.

The tournament was played on a jamboree basis with teams playing other teams comprising four children from four different teams.

Played over four rounds, three points were given for a win, two for a draw and one for a loss.

Harrogate & District Primary Schools Chess Association's team chess tournament at The Manhattan Club

The games were played under strict "touch move" rules.

The children all competed in a good spirit, in fairness and in a sporting manner.

The final scores out of a possible maximum of 48 were: Manhattan Junior Chess Club - 44. They were awarded the Lloyd Duckworth Shield with team members each receiving a trophy – Blake Lewis, Aidan Ferguson, Charles Ferguson, Samantha Lusted and Servand Semak

There was a triple tie on 38 points for second place with runners-up trophies awarded to team members The Knights of Saltergate – Kaiden Maesepp, Franklin Moffatt, Amy Primrose, Annabelle Kirby; Pannal Pawns - Ayrton Jacobs, Joseph Hirst, Louis Green, Freddie Leek, Rocco Leek; Oatlands Junior Team three - Thomas Tanner, Adam Harris, Ellie Huband, Georgia Wright.

There were many other good performances from children who were not members of prize winning teams, notably from Henry Yallop and Connie Mortimer for Oatlands one, Henry Wilkinson and Joshua Williams for Oatlands four, Teddy Whitby for Richard Taylor Team one and Jack Thurley for Richard Taylor two who all scored 10 points from a maximum of 12.