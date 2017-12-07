Harrogate hotel launches afternoon tea initiative in aid of Age UK

The Majestic Hotel in Harrogate is to donate a percentage of the proceeds from every afternoon tea sold in December to Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington.

The Age UK Winter Afternoon Tea initiative aims to help raise awareness of loneliness among older people and to encourage more people to think about and make time for older relatives, friends and neighbours who may be feeling lonely during the winter months.

According to Age UK, a charity which champions living well in older age, 1.2 million people are chronically lonely, and 1.7 per cent of older people (65 and over) have not had a conversation with friends or family for a month.

Loneliness can increase the risk of premature death by up to a quarter and has been found to be as harmful to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

Matthew Hole, General Manager, The Majestic Hotel, Harrogate said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the work of Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington with our Age UK Winter Afternoon Tea.

"The issue of loneliness in older age is one that should be addressed more widely, and if we can inspire people living in our local communities to make contact with their elderly friends, relatives and neighbours, and provide them with some companionship in the winter months, then that will be a huge success.”

Gillian Peel, CEO, Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington, said: “This is a wonderful initiative by The Cairn Collection and The Majestic Hotel which will help spread awareness about the issues that older people in our communities face on a day to day basis.

"Fundraising and raising awareness is vitally important to the work that we do, and making strong links with local businesses is one of the key ways in which we do this.”

The Age UK Winter Afternoon Tea includes traditional favourites such as mini Victoria sponges, mulled plum fool, and spiced apple and blueberry tartlet, and £1 from each two-person booking will be donated to Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlingtonthroughout December.

Book at www.thecairncollection.co.uk/gifts/